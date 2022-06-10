Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

Day two of the festivities at the International Boxing Hall of Fame saw an improvement in the weather, the crowd size and activity on boxing’s hallowed grounds. There were several “Ringside” lectures, boxing trivia contests and the much anticipated fist casting event.

The day began with a ringside lecture, aka Q&A with James “Smitty” Smith and audience members. First up was former WBA lightweight champ and boxing analyst from USA Network, Sean O’Grady. O’Grady delighted fans with stories of his turning pro at 15 years old, his first title loss against then WBC champ Jim Watt in Scotland, his eventual upset win over Hilmer Kenty.

Next up was Roy Jones, Jr. Jones, Jr. rated James Toney as both the best and toughest opponent. He also discussed the two wins he needed over local (Syracuse, NY) amateur hero Frankie Liles to get into the 1988 Olympics. The Olympic coach that year was also a Syracusan Tom Coulter. Jones, Jr. lamented his situation where he was on the team after beating the team coach’s favorite fighter!

Last up was the “Towering Inferno” and current WBC Interim super welterweight champ Sebastian Fundora. He talked about his strong family ties, his fighting sister and his future, which could even include a drop down to welterweight!

The fist casting was very exciting as most of the inductees for this year’s three classes were on hand as well as current P4P #1 Terence “Bud” Crawford. Due to the war in Ukraine, Wladimir Klitschko will not be in attendance, and so far, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Lucia Rijker were not on hand as of yet.

Tonight will be the ShoBox card at nearby Turning Stone Casino headlined by 2021 Olympic Super Heavyweight Gold Medalist Bakhodir Jalolov vs Jack Mulowayi.

