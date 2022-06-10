June 10, 2022
Munguia-Kelly weights from Anaheim, CA

Jaime Munguia Jimmy Kelly (2)
Photo: Tom Hogan / Golden Boy

Jaime Munguia 165 vs. Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly 164
Oscar Duarte 136.4 vs. Mark Bernaldez 135.5
Yokasta Valle 104.6 vs. Lorraine Villalobos 104.8
(IBF female minimumweight title)
Evan Sanchez 152.4 vs. Carlos Ortiz 151

Carlos Ocampo 156 vs. Vincent Rodriguez 154.2
Pin-Pon Reyes 139.8 vs. Moises Flores 147
Japhethlee Llamido 128.4 vs. Saul Hernandez 132
Jorge Estrada 153.6 vs. Hassan Coleman

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

