Munguia-Kelly weights from Anaheim, CA Jaime Munguia 165 vs. Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly 164

Oscar Duarte 136.4 vs. Mark Bernaldez 135.5

Yokasta Valle 104.6 vs. Lorraine Villalobos 104.8

(IBF female minimumweight title)

Evan Sanchez 152.4 vs. Carlos Ortiz 151 Carlos Ocampo 156 vs. Vincent Rodriguez 154.2

Pin-Pon Reyes 139.8 vs. Moises Flores 147

Japhethlee Llamido 128.4 vs. Saul Hernandez 132

Jorge Estrada 153.6 vs. Hassan Coleman Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

Day Two of the IBHOF Festivities Bryan outweighs Dubois by 18 pounds

