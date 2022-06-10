Jaime Munguia 165 vs. Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly 164
Oscar Duarte 136.4 vs. Mark Bernaldez 135.5
Yokasta Valle 104.6 vs. Lorraine Villalobos 104.8
(IBF female minimumweight title)
Evan Sanchez 152.4 vs. Carlos Ortiz 151
Carlos Ocampo 156 vs. Vincent Rodriguez 154.2
Pin-Pon Reyes 139.8 vs. Moises Flores 147
Japhethlee Llamido 128.4 vs. Saul Hernandez 132
Jorge Estrada 153.6 vs. Hassan Coleman
Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Cmon DAZN you can do better than having fights with a 100-1 favorite. Guess you couldn’t find a way to make this a ppv.