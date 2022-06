Bryan outweighs Dubois by 18 pounds Trevor Bryan 259.6 vs. Daniel Dubois 241.6

(WBA heavyweight title) Dacarree Scott 253.2 vs. Jonathan Guidry 257.8

Ahmed Elbiali 174.4 vs. Dervin Colina 174

Johnnie Langston 203 vs. Isaiah Thompson 191.4

Tre’Sean Wiggins 146.4 vs. Travis Castellon 146.8

Ian Green 159 vs. Anthony Lenk 159

Luis Rodriguez 167.2 vs. Ryan Adams 166.8

Raynel Mederos 141.8 vs. Ryan Wilson 142.6 Venue: Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Don King Productions

