Edgar Berlanga 167.6 vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo 169.6

Note: Angulo is not eligible to win the NABO belt, as he weighed in 1.6 pounds over the 168-pound weight limit. As part of his agreement with Team Berlanga, he can weigh no more than 178 pounds Saturday morning.

Henry Lebron 129.8 vs. Luis Lebron 130

Carlos Caraballo 120.4 vs. Victor Santillan 119.6

Josue Vargas 142.6 vs. Dakota Linger 142.6

Eliseo Villalobos 134.4 vs. Armani Almestica 134.2

Pablo Cruz 127.8 vs. Orlando Gonzalez 128

Omar Rosario 140.6 vs. Julio Rosa 139.6

Frevian Gonzalez 134.6 vs. Refugio Montellano 134.8

Christina Cruz 111.8 vs. Maryguenn Vellinga 110.6

Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+