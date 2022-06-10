Undefeated heavyweight knockout artist Bakhodir Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs), the 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist, faces Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1, 7 KOs) in the eight round main event tonight on Showtime from the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.

“I’m looking at my opponent as just another fighter,” said Jalolov. “I’m not looking at him as a special fighter. I do respect him as a fighter. I do understand he’s a tough guy, never been knocked down, but I look at any fight in the world as just another fight. I’m just getting ready to fight. I’m only looking forward to the world championship fight and that’s what I’m concentrated on. This to me is just another fight.

“If the knockout comes it comes but I’m not chasing it. I never chased it in the amateurs or the pros. It’s just when I land on people they get hurt. If I wanted to, I could drop anyone with a punch, a straight right, left, a body shot, in sparring people go down from jabs, body shots. I’m not looking for it, but if the punch lands clean, it doesn’t matter what punch it is. I’m 250 pounds and whatever I touch it will be painful.”