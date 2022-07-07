Rivalta Boxing has signed Cuban amateur standouts Nestor Santana, Fernando Cuza, and Yordan Barrera. Santana is 23 and a massive heavyweight at 6’5 and 270 lbs. He is just 22 years old and had a stellar amateur career with 170 fights. Cuza is a 22 years old heavyweight, 6’5, and 225 lbs. He had 147 amateur fights and was recently called up to the Olympic team as a top heavyweight for Cuba. Barrera is the most experienced of the group. He is 25 years old and had 250 amateur fights. He was ranked #2 in Cuba behind 2-time Olympic gold medalists Roniel Iglesias. He will fight between 147-154 in the professional ranks.

“I’m proud to be able to have signed these kids along with my partner Marty Mancini. We have opened the doors to our state-of-the-art boxing gym Mancini-Rivalta boxing club located at 1401 NW 88 Ave In the city of Doral. This is the home of these new rising stars. They have risked their lives for freedom. Something every American has and sometimes we taken for granted. I feel confident in these kids we’ve signed and no doubt having a few heavyweights is a positive thing. They are world class and we are happy to be able to work with them,” said Rivalta.