By Ron Jackson

Ronald Malindi makes the fourth defense of his South African bantamweight title when he meets the number one challenger Rofhiwa “Tsetse Fly” Nemushungwa at the Steve Tshwete Memorial Banquet Hall in Middleburg, Mpumalanga on Friday night.

Malindi (18-0, 9 KOs), who made his pro debut on 26 November 2013, won the vacant South African bantamweight title in September 2018 with a 12-round points victory over Mbulelo Dyanti and then won the vacant African Boxing Union bantamweight title three months later in a clash against Makazole Tete.

After this victory, he went on to make successful defenses of the South African title against Cleutus Mbhele, Michael Daries and Lwandile Sityatha.

Nemusdhungwa 13-7-2 made his pro debut on 29 May 2010 and is a better fighter than his record suggests.

The Alan Toweel-trained boxer scored an eight-round points victory against the capable Siboniso Gonya in May last year to move into the #1 position on the ratings. He has scored victories over Joshua Studdard, Cletus Mbhele and lost to Ricardo Malajika.

The champion is not a big puncher and it is on the cards that he will on points over 12 rounds.

On the undercard Arnell Lubisi and Mthobisi Nkosi will meet for the Mpumalanga bantamweight title.

The tournament is presented by J4Joy Boxing Promotions’ and is scheduled to start at 6.30pm

FORMER SA CHAMPION SHOT AND KILLED

Former Cape Province junior flyweight, Cape Province flyweight, Eastern Cape junior flyweight and South African junior flyweight champion Ndoda Mayende who was born on 9 August 1969, was shot and killed at his home in East London in the Eastern Cape on 30 June. He had his last fight on 28 October 2000 and finished with a record of 24-12-3, 14 KOs. According to reports he was shot in front of his 11-year-old son.