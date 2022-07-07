Jeter Promotions has announce the signing of super bantamweight Elijah Pierce to an exclusive promotional contract. Pierce, 25 years-old of Gwinnett City, Georgia by way of Midwest City, Oklahoma has a record of 14-2 with 12 knockouts. He will be back in the ring on Saturday, September 10th in Philadelphia. Pierce is managed by Trifon Petrov and Jesse Tanksley. He is trained by his father Andy Pierce and Aaron Salamome.

“This is a great signing for Jeter Promotions as we feel Elijah is a terrific fighter. He has already shown that he will fight and defeat top fighters at any time and anywhere. That is the stuff that world champions do, and I feel that he will be a world champion. I can’t wait to get him started with us, and continue with Elijah on his journey to being a world champion,” said Tony Jeter of Jeter Promotions.