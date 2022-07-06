Unbeaten lightweight contender Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) will now face slick Dominican sharpshooter Jackson Mariñez (19-2, 7 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener live on Showtime this Saturday from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Martin was originally scheduled to fight Ricardo Núñez, who was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.

Mariñez is probably best known for a controversial decision loss to Rolly Romero in August 2020. Most recently, he was kayoed by former world champion Richard Commey in February 2021. So Mariñez is looking to halt a two-fight skid against Martin on short notice. Big ask, as they say in the UK.