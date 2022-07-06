Unbeaten lightweight contender Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) will now face slick Dominican sharpshooter Jackson Mariñez (19-2, 7 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener live on Showtime this Saturday from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Martin was originally scheduled to fight Ricardo Núñez, who was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.
Mariñez is probably best known for a controversial decision loss to Rolly Romero in August 2020. Most recently, he was kayoed by former world champion Richard Commey in February 2021. So Mariñez is looking to halt a two-fight skid against Martin on short notice. Big ask, as they say in the UK.
Nice to see Martinez get this opportunity. He was definitely robbed in the Romero fight! Martin seems to be special so I doubt it will work out for Martinez but still hope that the Canadian network picks up this card.
I believe it’s showing on TSN on Saturday evening ,albeit on tsn 3 or 4
As far as late replacements go, you won’t get much better than this. Like Pete said though, I think Frank Martin has the goods, so Mariñez or Nuñez was going to be really up against it.
Looks like TSN (Canadian channel)is picking it up so that is good. I think Rey Vargas will win as well. Russell was clearly injured when he lost his belt.