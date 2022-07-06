WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and former world champion Rey Vargas previewed their upcoming battle of unbeatens before they step into the ring this Saturday, July 9 headlining live on Showtime from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Mark Magsayo: “I’m facing a fighter who’s usually going backwards. He’s tall, so that’s always his plan. I’m hoping he doesn’t run too much in this fight. If I’m able to get to the right distance with him, I’m going to get the knockout. I’m prepared for anything he brings. I’ve gotten great sparring with guys who move, guys who go toe-to-toe and everything in between. It doesn’t matter how he fights, I’ll be ready for it. All of my opponents say they’re going to knock me out. I definitely don’t believe Vargas because I don’t see him pushing for it. Him saying that is just going to motivate me and make me better on July 9.”

Rey Vargas: “My goal is to dominate this fight and bring the title back to Mexico…I’m not overconfident, but I know how hard I worked and what I’m capable of. Magsayo will come out strong with lots of energy, but we will counter that. That’s when we’ll tear his head off.”

This shapes up as potentially another Philippines vs. Mexico classic. Both fighters will be led into this matchup by Hall of Fame trainers. Magsayo trains in Southern California under the tutelage of Freddie Roach, while Vargas trains in Mexico alongside Ignacio “Nacho” Beristain.

Vargas looks to return to championship glory following a successful four-year run as a 122-pound world champion, while Magsayo looks to solidify his status atop of the division after wresting the belt away from longtime champion Gary Russell Jr. in January.