In a WBA super lightweight eliminator, Lewis Ritson (20-1, 12 KOs) scored a hard-fought twelve round unanimous decision over Robbie Davies Jr (19-2, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. Good action fight. Scores were 117-112, 116-112, 116-112.
Unbeaten super welterweight Scott Fitzgerald (14-0, 9 KOs) dethroned British 154lb titlist Ted Cheeseman (15-1-1, 9 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision. Scores were 116-113, 116-113, 115-113.
Other Results:
Savannah Marshall TKO3 Ashleigh Curry (super middleweight)
Lawrence Osueke D10 Ricky Summers (light heavyweight)