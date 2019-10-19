Ritson beats Davies in WBA 140lb eliminator In a WBA super lightweight eliminator, Lewis Ritson (20-1, 12 KOs) scored a hard-fought twelve round unanimous decision over Robbie Davies Jr (19-2, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. Good action fight. Scores were 117-112, 116-112, 116-112. Unbeaten super welterweight Scott Fitzgerald (14-0, 9 KOs) dethroned British 154lb titlist Ted Cheeseman (15-1-1, 9 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision. Scores were 116-113, 116-113, 115-113. Other Results:

Savannah Marshall TKO3 Ashleigh Curry (super middleweight)

Lawrence Osueke D10 Ricky Summers (light heavyweight) Merhy halts Szello for WBA interim cruiser title

