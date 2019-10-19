Cruiserweight Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Imre Szello (24-1, 16 KOs) in round seven to claim the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) interim title on Saturday at the Spiroudome Arena in Charleroi, Belgium. Merhy dropped Szello at the end of round six. After two more knockdowns in round seven, the bout was stopped. Time was 2:10.

Unbeaten super featherweight Abraham Nova (17-0, 13 KOs) stopped Sandro Hernandez (15-10-3, 10 KOs) in round four.

Unbeaten welterweight Hovhannes Martirosyan (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Jean Pierre Habimana (9-18-3, 4 KOs).