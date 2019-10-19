Heavyweight Martin Bakole (14-1, 11 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (34-16-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. After four slow rounds, Ilunga opened up in round five and got a referee’s stoppage after a series of unanswered punches. Time was :58. Only the third time Johnson was stopped. The 40-year-old Johnson just fought 8 days ago in Germany.