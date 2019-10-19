Heavyweight Martin Bakole (14-1, 11 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (34-16-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. After four slow rounds, Ilunga opened up in round five and got a referee’s stoppage after a series of unanswered punches. Time was :58. Only the third time Johnson was stopped. The 40-year-old Johnson just fought 8 days ago in Germany.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Joe Laws sucks.