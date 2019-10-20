Unbeaten WBA #9 super welterweight Cody “The Crippler” Crowley (18-0, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over ”Super” Mian Hussain (16-2, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at Peterborourgh Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. Local favorite Crowley put non-stop pressure on Hussain, who was in survival mode from the opening bell. Scores were 100-90 across the board. Not enjoyable to watch.

Super lightweight Tony “The Lightning” Luis (28-3, 10 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-6, 10 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 77-75.

Super lightweight Lucas Bahdi (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round KO over Victor Manuel “El Pimientas” Campos (6-9, 2 KOs).

287lb heavyweight Patrick Mailata (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed 291lb Jorge Seveilla Acosta (2-1, 2 KOs) over four, 40-36 3x.