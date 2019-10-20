Lightweight boxer Dat Nguyen (20-3, 7 KOs) won in a five-round bare-knuckle fight against MMA fighter Travis Thompson on Saturday night at Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall in Tampa, Florida.



“Dat Be Dat” controlled the contest from the outset, landing the cleaner punches and using his superior defense to cruise to a 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 unanimous decision.

This was Nguyen’s first ring action since stopping Miguel Flores in February 2017. Flores is fighting Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA super featherweight title next month.

In the main event, heavyweight Gabriel Gonzaga knocked out Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in the second round.