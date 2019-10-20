<em>By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing</em>

Sydney based middleweight Mark Lucas (10-2, 3 KOs) scored the best win of his career when he clearly outpointed former IBO super-middleweight champion Renold Quinlan (12-6-1, 8 KOs) over ten rounds at the WIN Entertainment centre Wollongong, NSW on Saturday. Lucas outworked Quinlan to be awarded the decision on judges scorecards: Les Fear 99-91, Ron Skuse 96-94, Paul Grech

99-93. Lucas was coming off a ten round loss to former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman.

Quinlan captured the IBO title when he scored a second round knockout over former IBF,WBA middleweight champion Daniel Geale in 2016 and lost the title to Chris Eubank Jnr by ten round stoppage in 2017.