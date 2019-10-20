October 20, 2019
Boxing Results

Ocampo stops Perez in five

Super welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (26-1, 16 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Adrián “Morochito” Pérez (18-7, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Arena Zonkeys in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. Ocampo dropped Perez in round five and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:55.
Ocampo, a former world title challenger at welterweight, stated afterward “We achieved the goal of getting another victory. I felt really good in the ring and it’s three fights I’ve done at this weight. I want to fight for a world title next year in this division.”

In the co-feature, lightweight Bryan “The Kid” Figueroa (17-1, 8 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over previously unbeaten Andrey “Fantasma” Robles (8-1, 4 KOs). Figueroa dropped Robles in round four and got the referee’s stoppage shortly afterward. Time was 1:55.

Super lightweight Rubén “Pollito” Aguilar (6-0, 4 KOs) knocked out Reynaldo “Killer” León (8-3, 7 KOs) in the first round. Leon down three times. Time was 2:32.


