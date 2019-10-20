Unbeaten super lightweight Luis “Matador” Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Victor Zuniga (20-4, 9 KOs) to retain the WBC Youth title. Hernandez dropped Zuniga once in in round three and twice in round five. The end came when Hernandez dropped Zuniga for the fourth time in round seven. Time was 2:22.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
