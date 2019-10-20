Results from Chihuahua, Mexico Unbeaten super lightweight Luis “Matador” Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Victor Zuniga (20-4, 9 KOs) to retain the WBC Youth title. Hernandez dropped Zuniga once in in round three and twice in round five. The end came when Hernandez dropped Zuniga for the fourth time in round seven. Time was 2:22. Crowley, Luis victorious

