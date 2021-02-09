Sad to report that famed boxing manager Stan Hoffman has passed away. Hoffman, 86, managed, advised or promoted 38 world champions during nearly 50 years working in the boxing industry. A product of Brooklyn and Bronx, Hoffman still advised some boxers and attended fights. Joe Manley was the first fighter he signed and also his first world champion. His first heavyweight champion was Michael Benntt. He also worked with Hasim Rahman, Iran Barkley, and James Toney.