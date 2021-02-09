Sad to report that famed boxing manager Stan Hoffman has passed away. Hoffman, 86, managed, advised or promoted 38 world champions during nearly 50 years working in the boxing industry. A product of Brooklyn and Bronx, Hoffman still advised some boxers and attended fights. Joe Manley was the first fighter he signed and also his first world champion. His first heavyweight champion was Michael Benntt. He also worked with Hasim Rahman, Iran Barkley, and James Toney.
Had the pleasure of meeting Stan at the Quay West Apartment in Sydney Australia in July 1992 when he had Juan Laporte also his trainer the great Emile Griffith for the Tszyu v Laporte
Stan, Emile and Juan were a gentleman
Rest In Peace Stan
He always treated me with respect when I first started promoting gave me a lot of ides and helped me with fighters
Boxing lost another great one
Such a classy and humble human being. Rest In Peace sir…