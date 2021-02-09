Sad to report that two-time U.S. Olympian and pro boxer Davey Armstrong has passed away at the age of 64. Armstrong fought in the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games. After a long amateur career, he turned pro when the U.S. boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Fighting out of the famed Kronk Gym, he compiled a pro record of 24-3 with 14 KOs.