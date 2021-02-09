Sad to report that two-time U.S. Olympian and pro boxer Davey Armstrong has passed away at the age of 64. Armstrong fought in the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games. After a long amateur career, he turned pro when the U.S. boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Fighting out of the famed Kronk Gym, he compiled a pro record of 24-3 with 14 KOs.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Boxing’s lost what a nice young man he was RIP
3 boxing deaths today, Rest In Peace…