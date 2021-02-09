By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF Public Relations Director Jeannette Salazar has advised Fightnews.com® of some bad news. “Sadly, today we were informed of the tragic passing of IBF Judge George Hill from Pennsylvania. There was a fire in his home in the early hours of February 5. Our thoughts and prayers are with George and his family. We don’t have additional information to share at this time, but if we receive anything we will share.”