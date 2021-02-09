Promoter Eddie Hearn says WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders will likely be on hand when Canelo Alvarez defends his WBC and WBA super middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 27. If Canelo wins as expected, a Canelo-Saunders unification fight may be announced that night.

Hearn expects a crowd of about 15,000 socially distanced fans to be allowed to attend the fight card at the Miami Dolphins home stadium.

