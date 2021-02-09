Promoter Eddie Hearn says WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders will likely be on hand when Canelo Alvarez defends his WBC and WBA super middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 27. If Canelo wins as expected, a Canelo-Saunders unification fight may be announced that night.
Hearn expects a crowd of about 15,000 socially distanced fans to be allowed to attend the fight card at the Miami Dolphins home stadium.
–
Billy Joe Saunders Vs Canelo would and should be a good fight, especially since Saunders is a southpaw that could give Canelo problems. Both are still young, 30 and 31. If this fight is made for Cinco de Mayo weekend they should add the GGG Vs Munguia on the undercard. That would be HUGE!!!
Yes, would be a good fight to watch. However, BJS really has limited power in his arsenal to hold off the beast Alvarez can be in the ring. I really think Alvarez will walk BJS down in the later rounds and cruise to a decision victory. My opinion.