Former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio “Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) will clash with Adam Stowe (6-2-2,4 KOs) at the East Cessnock Bowling Club, New South Wales, Australia on February 26.

“After this fight, I will go back to England or the US or Dubai,” Bika, 41, told the Newcastle Herald. “It has been very hard to get a fight because of COVID and restrictions on travel. I am 100% ready. I am always training. I never stopped training. People have been too scared to fight me because it is like going to war.

“I still want to get to the top. Winning the WBC world championship, winning The Contender, winning the IBO belt … I still feel like I can improve. The hunger is still there. I would not be getting up at five in the morning to go running if I didn’t have the hunger.”