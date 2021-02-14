Rios dominates Negrete WBA gold super bantamweight champion Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over WBA #13 Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (19-3-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Rios outboxed and outworked Negrete to win 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. Results from Las Vegas Mosley Jr, Bek Bully, Crazy A victorious

