Unbeaten light heavyweight Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a third round KO over Morgan Fitch (19-5-1, 8 KOs). Referee Jack Reiss called a knockdown on Fitch in round three when he turned his back. The bout resumed and a body shot (below the belt) finished Fitch. Time was 2:08.

WBA #2, WBC #7 super bantamweight Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (19-3, 16 KOs) stopped Enrique Bernache (24-13, 12 KOs) in round eight. Bernache down in round two.

Other Results:

Victor Morales W8 Rodrigo Guerrero (featherweight)

Dalis Kaleiopu KO3 Eduardo Sanchez (super lightweight)