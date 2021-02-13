IBF #6 super featherweight Zelfa Barrett (25-1, 15 KOs) retained his IBF Intercontinental title with a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over former super bantamweight champion Kiko Martinez (41-10-2, 29 KOs). Martinez pressured Barrett the whole fight and gave as good as he got. Judges had it 118-111, 118-111, 116-113 for Barrett. Hometown officiating at its best.

Featherweight Leigh Wood (24-2, 14 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over previously unbeaten Reece Mould (13-1, 6 KOs) to claim the vacant British title. Wood dropped Mould in round four, then put Mould on the canvas twice in round nine to end it.

Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) was victorious when Ishmael Ellis (11-4, 0 KOs) stayed on his stool after round three.

Featherweight Hopey Price (4-0, 1 KO) topped journeyman Daniel Mendoza (11-12, 4 KOs) over six. Score 60-54.