World Boxing Council super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt and his Coach, Alfredo Caballero, offered a press conference in Hermosillo, Sonora, in the build-up to the big fight next Saturday, February 20th. Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) will defend his world championship, against two-time Mexican Olympian and former featherweight world champion, Oscar Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs).

Berchelt commented: “I feel very happy and anxious. It is the most important fight I have had in my career because the name of Oscar Valdez was already known before being a professional and before becoming a world champion. He is a two-time Olympic fighter, it is a great challenge that I have in front of me. But in the face of great challenges always bring out the best in me and this is not going to be the exception.”

“I have trained very hard, both in Los Mochis and in Hermosillo. We go with everything, we are motivated to face Oscar and Eddy Reynoso, one of the best teams there is today. It is a fight in which pride will be at the epicenter, and the big winner will be the fans because they are going to see a great fight. The fans want to see these type of fights with a balanced scale, which can go either way.

“I don’t feel like a favorite. I was crowned without being a favorite against Francisco Vargas. Oscar is a great boxer and he has a very good corner. As Mike Tyson said, everyone has a plan until they get hit.”

Coach Alfredo Caballero assured that they have done a great training camp, with a concentration in Los Mochis and the closing in Hermosillo. He highlighted the importance of the fight between Berchelt and Valdez, and at the same time, the corner duel against Eddy Reynoso.

“We respect the opponent a lot, and we respect his team a lot. I am very happy to be a rival of Eddy Reynoso. We have been nominated for best coach and he defeated me. Thanks to Berchelt and his discipline, I know that we are going to come out with our hands held high.”