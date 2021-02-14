21-year-old heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (8-0, 8 KOs) looked like he was going the distance for the first time against Kingsley Ibeh (5-1-1, 4 KOs), until he finally laid out Ibeh with under a minute left in the fight. A left hook ended it at 2:19 of the sixth round.
Other Results:
Eric Puente W4 (40-36 3x) Sergio Vega (lightweight)
Jahi Tucker KO2 (1:50) Eric Rodriguez (welterweight)
Troy Isley W4 (40-36 3x) Bryant Costello (middleweight)
Floyd Diaz W4 (40-36 3x) Fernando Macias (bantamweight)