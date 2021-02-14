Castano dethrones Teixeira for WBO 154lb title Unbeaten junior middleweight Brian Castano (17-0-1, 12 KOs) dethroned WBO world champion Patrick Teixeira (31-2, 22 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Castano, who was a 6:1 favorite coming into the fight, put the pressure on early and never let up. Big punch statistic advantages for Castano, who nearly stopped Teixeira in the final round. Scores were 120-108, 119-109, 117-111. Results from Las Vegas

Top Boxing News

