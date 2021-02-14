Former interim WBA welterweight champion Diego Chaves (28-6-1, 23 KOs) won his first bout Saturday night since 2018. He defeated journeyman and fellow countryman Marcelo Fabian Bzowski (11-14-3, 0 KOs). Chaves controlled the early rounds but sent Bzowski crashing to the canvas early in round five with a right hand. Bzowski beat the count but withstood punishment from Chaves for about two minutes until the bell ended the round. Bzowski was game down the stretch but Chaves cruised to the 8 round unanimous decision victory. The officical scorecards read 80-73, 79 1\2, and 78-75 1\2.

The main event saw Ana Romina Guichapani (14-1-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina defeat Maira Moneo (6-2, 1 KO) of Uruguay by 8 round unanimious decision. It was a dominant performance by Guichapani from beginning to end winning the majority of the heated exchanges and the vacant World Boxing Association Fedelatin Female Light Title.

O.R. Promotions – Osvaldo Rivero promoted the show with TyC Sports televising the event.