Former IBF jr lightweight champion Joseph Diaz Jr. (31-1-1, 15 KOs) and IBF #1 Shavkat Rakhimov (15-0-1, 12 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Diaz started strong. Rakhimov seemed in command midway, but ran out of gas down the stretch as Diaz took over. Scores were 115-113 Diaz, 114-114, 114-114. Diaz lost the title on the scale on Friday, so only Rakhimov was eligible to win the belt, which now remains vacant.
top to bottom a strong night of boxing. * I still need to be able to go back to attending live shows [hopefully soon] If the Charlo brothers are now PPV worthy, Castano is worthy of a big payday as a title defense.