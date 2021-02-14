Former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey (30-3, 27 KOs) scored an explosive sixth round KO over Jackson “El Fenix” Marinez (19-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night inside the Bubble at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Commey steadily broke down Marinez. He came out aggressively in round six, finally dropping him with a right hand. Marinez continued but was brutally knocked out by a massive right hand. Time was 2:35.

Commey said, “When I first started, I started very slow because I’ve been away for more than a year, so I had to take my time a little bit just to get my rhythm. My corner was telling me to do something. They saw that punch that took him down.”

It was Commey’s first fight since losing his belt to Teofimo Lopez 14 months ago. Lopez was on hand supporting Commey during the fight tonight.

“After our fight, I saw him in the lobby and we chatted and hugged. He always liked me, and it’s pure love. For him to come down to my corner, it was motivating. It showed tremendous love, and that’s how it’s supposed to be. We gotta love each other, regardless of where you’re from or who you are. I appreciated {his support}.”

Marinez was coming off a controversial loss to Rolly Romero for the WBA interim lightweight title.