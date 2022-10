By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that legendary former bantamweight and featherweight world champion Éder Jofre passed away today at the age of 86 in São Paulo, Brazil. Jofre is considered by many to be the greatest bantamweight boxer in history. He had a professional record of 75-2-4 with 55 KOs, both his losses were close decisions against Fighting Harada. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1992. R.I.P.