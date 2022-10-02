The welterweight super fight between WBO champion Terence Crawford and WBC/WBA/IBF champion Errol Spence, originally slated for November 19, may be pushed back. The fighters agreed to terms, but the two sides are still haggling over other issues.

* * *

Looks like the clash for the vacant WBC super lightweight title between Regis “Rougarou” Prograis and Jose “Chon” Zepeda is on for November 26 in Los Ángeles, California.

* * *

DAZN has the rubber match between super flyweights Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in the pipeline for December 3 at a site to be named.

* * *

The WBA Championships Committee has ruled that current regular featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be granted no further extensions and must face super champion Leo Santa Cruz in his next fight as part of the WBA world title reduction plan.

The WBA had approved a joint permit requested by Matchroom Boxing and TGB Promotions to allow Wood to make an optional defense against Mauricio Lara, and Santa Cruz to fight Rey Vargas in a unification fight. However, Wood pulled out of the Lara fight with a torn bicep and Santa Cruz-Vargas seems to have fallen apart as well. So when when Wood recovers, he must next face Santa Cruz.

* * *

The WBA Championships Committee also ordered a clash between WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and regular champion Erick Rosa. They have 30 days to reach a deal or a purse bid will be called. The winner will be the sole WBA minimumweight champion.