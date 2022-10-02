October 2, 2022
Boxing Results

Nery annihilates Carmona in three

Popular former two-division world champion and current WBC #1 super bantamweight Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) overpowered and stopped David “Severo” Carmona (22-11-5, 9 KOs) in three punishing rounds on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Nery dropped Carmona once in round two, and twice in round three to end it.

In the co-feature, 42-year-old female ring legend “La Princesa Azteca” Jackie Nava (40-4-4, 16 KOs) ended her illustrious career with a ten round unanimous decision over Gloria Elena Yancaqueo (10-12-3, 3 KOs) in a super bantamweight bout. Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 97-93.

Results from Philadelphia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>