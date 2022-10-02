Popular former two-division world champion and current WBC #1 super bantamweight Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) overpowered and stopped David “Severo” Carmona (22-11-5, 9 KOs) in three punishing rounds on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Nery dropped Carmona once in round two, and twice in round three to end it.

In the co-feature, 42-year-old female ring legend “La Princesa Azteca” Jackie Nava (40-4-4, 16 KOs) ended her illustrious career with a ten round unanimous decision over Gloria Elena Yancaqueo (10-12-3, 3 KOs) in a super bantamweight bout. Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 97-93.