October 2, 2022
Boxing Results

Results from Long Island

Cruiserweight Joel Shojgreen (14-3, 13 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Lyubomyr Pinchuk (14-4-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night in the main event of Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights 43” at the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York. Shojgreen dropped Pinchuk with a right hand in round one. Pinchuk rose at the count but was hobbled by an injury to his right knee which seemed to buckle and land awkwardly when he fell. Shojgreen went into attack mode, but with Pinchuk both buzzed from the knockdown and unable to put pressure on his leg, referee Al Lobianco stopped the action. Time was 2:48.

In other action, John Gotti III, grandson of mob boss John Gotti, won his pro boxing debut by four round unanimous decision over Albert Tulley (0-2), Scores were 40-36 3x.

Nery annihilates Carmona in three
Results from Philadelphia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>