Cruiserweight Joel Shojgreen (14-3, 13 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Lyubomyr Pinchuk (14-4-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night in the main event of Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights 43” at the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York. Shojgreen dropped Pinchuk with a right hand in round one. Pinchuk rose at the count but was hobbled by an injury to his right knee which seemed to buckle and land awkwardly when he fell. Shojgreen went into attack mode, but with Pinchuk both buzzed from the knockdown and unable to put pressure on his leg, referee Al Lobianco stopped the action. Time was 2:48.

In other action, John Gotti III, grandson of mob boss John Gotti, won his pro boxing debut by four round unanimous decision over Albert Tulley (0-2), Scores were 40-36 3x.