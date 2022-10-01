Bantamweight Christian Carto (20-1, 13 KOs) outscored Hector Andres Sosa (14-2, 8 KOs) over eight workmanlike rounds in the main event on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Scores were 78-73, 77-72, 79-72.

In a clash of undefeated light heavyweights, Atif Oberlton (7-0, 6 KOs) destroyed Christian Thomas (11-1, 9 KOs) in two rounds. The 6’3 Oberlton battered Thomas to the deck to end it. Time was 2:24. All of Thomas’ previous fights were in Tijuana.

Junior welterweight Kenny Robles (10-2, 4 KOs) was a TKO victor when Jerome Conquest (11-8, 1 KO) couldn’t continue after round four due to a leg injury.

In a clash of unbeaten welterweight KO artists, Roberto Gomez (5-0, 5 KOs) brutally knocked out hometown favorite Quadir Albright (6-1, 6 KOs) in round five. Gomez laid out Albright face first with a big right hand at 1:59. Great fight and big upset.

Former cruiserweight world title challenger Junior “Hurricane” Wright (19-4-1, 16 KOs), now competing at heavyweight, knocked out Colby Madison (10-4-2, 6 KOs) in round three. A big right hand put Madison down and out. Time was :27.

Welterweight Kashon Hutchinson (10-5, 2 KOs) outworked Rasheed Johnson (8-5, 3 KOs) over six by scores of 58-56 3x. This was a rematch of a 2019 fight where Hutchinson won another unanimous decision.

Vito Mielnicki-conqueror James Martin (9-3-1, 0 KOs) outpointed Alejando Munera (6-7-4, 5 KOs) over six rounds in a junior middleweight bout. No scores announced.