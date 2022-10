Unbeaten welterweight prospect Panagiotis Tsochataridis (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Greece kept his 0 intact by unanimous decision over local veteran Milan Delic (13-35, 5 KOs) of Serbia.

Tsochataridis showed superb physical condition and endurance in his first eight round bout, dropping the durable Delic en route to the wide points victory where all three judges scored the bout 80-69 in his favor.

The event took place Saturday night in Pozarevac, Serbia.