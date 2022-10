Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki passes By Joe Koizumi Having competed with Muhammad Ali in a mixed exhibition in 1976, Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away today (Saturday) here in Tokyo, Japan. Inoki, 79, was a well-known personality thanks to his versatile activities in being not only a professional wrestler but also a flamboyant politician, an up-and-down businessman or a celebrity well-known nationwide. Rest in peace. Weights from Tijuana Like this: Like Loading...

