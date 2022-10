Weights from Tijuana Luis Nery 128.5 vs. David Carmona 130

Jackie Nava 121 vs. Gloria Yancaqueo 121.7

Jorge García 155 vs. Jorge Páez 154.3

Carlos Sánchez 138.7 vs. Elvis Torres 141.7

David Moreno 139.8 vs. Abimael Cruz 137.8

Ángel García 130.7 vs. Cristian Zacarías 129.2

Francisco Cantabrana 197.3 vs. Rafael Gaytán 199.5

Erik Robles 124.6 vs. José López 127.2 Venue: Auditorio Municipal, Tijuana, BC, Mexico

Promotor: Zanfer

