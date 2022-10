Weights from Philadelphia Christian Carto 121 vs. Hector Andres Sosa 120.8

Atif Oberlton 174.7 vs. Christian Thomas 177

Kenny Robles 141 vs. Jerome Conquest 139.4

Colby Madison 236.2 vs. Junior Wright 219.4

Kashon Hutchinson 148 vs. Rasheed Johnson 148

Quadir Albright 144.7 vs. Roberto Gomez 143.4

James Martin 153.4 vs. Alejandro Munera 149.8 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: King’s Promotions

1st Bell: 7:15 PM ET

Stream: Flo Combat

