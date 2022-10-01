Tsochataridis-Delic make weight in Serbia Unbeaten welterweight prospect Panagiotis Tsochataridis (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Greece and local veteran Milan Delic (13-34, 4 KOs) both weighed in at 149.9 for their scheduled eight round clash on Saturday night in Pozarevac, Serbia. Weights from Philadelphia Weights from Long Island, NY Like this: Like Loading...

