Weights from Long Island, NY Lyuombyr Pinchuk 193.6 vs. Joel Shojgreen 197.4

John Gotti III 175.8 vs. Albert Tulley 174.6

Ronny Reyes 128.8 vs. Travis Crawford 131.2

Louis Maietta 174.6 vs. Dequint Hill 174.6

Ray Cuadrado 128.8 vs. Joseph Cruz Brown 126.6 Venue: The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Promoter: Star Boxing

TV: Fite.tv ($19.99) Luis Quiñones, 25, passes after KO loss Like this: Like Loading...

