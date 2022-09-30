By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that 25-year-old super lightweight prospect Luis Quiñones passed away Friday morning after spending five days in a coma following a KO loss last Saturday against José Muñoz in a bout for the national 140lb title at the Coliseo Elías Chewgin in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

It was a close and competitive bout until Quiñones, who was unbeaten entering the fight, went down in the final round. He was considered one of the best prospects in Latin American boxing and today all of Colombia, including President Gustavo Petro, mourn his death.