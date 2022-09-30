By Gabriel F. Cordero
Sad to report that 25-year-old super lightweight prospect Luis Quiñones passed away Friday morning after spending five days in a coma following a KO loss last Saturday against José Muñoz in a bout for the national 140lb title at the Coliseo Elías Chewgin in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.
It was a close and competitive bout until Quiñones, who was unbeaten entering the fight, went down in the final round. He was considered one of the best prospects in Latin American boxing and today all of Colombia, including President Gustavo Petro, mourn his death.
Rest In Peace young man.
Horribly sad news and another reminder how insanely dangerous boxing is. With no exaggeration, a boxer puts his life on the line every time he steps into the ring. May he rest in peace.
damn, corner, doctor and refer gotta pay closer attention to fighters to make sure they are ok to continue to keep fighting.
The majority of deaths that occur from boxing usually center on cranial bleeds and/or hematomas. The innovation of CT scans has allowed these conditions to be detected sooner, but time is the essence or death can ensue. Other factors that can increase the incidences of bleeds are uncontrolled hypertension, aneurysms, advancing age, and blood thinners. Folks, the quality of life is the most important item to consider when boxing. The protection of one’s health is paramount as long-term damage from boxing can be irreversible.