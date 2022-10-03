October 3, 2022
Big-time boxing is back with a vengeance this weekend. 6’6 all-action super welterweight Sebastian Fundora sees action, plus the sons of Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn carry on the family rivalry for another generation.

FRIDAY
ProBox TV returns with a featherweight clash between former world champion Xu Can (18-3, 3 KOs) and Brandon Benitez (18-2, 7 KOs) from the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

SATURDAY
Big tripleheader on Showtime, topped by all-action WBC interim super welterweight Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) and Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Also, middleweights Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) and Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) clash for the WBC interim title, and IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) defends against former champ Jerwin Ancajas (33-2-2, 22 KOs) in a direct rematch.

DAZN presents a “Sons of Legends” grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KOs) and Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) at the O2 Arena in London. The bout will be contested at a 157lb catchweight with Eubank coming from middleweight and Benn coming from welterweight.

Ring legend Eder Jofre passes at 86

