WBC #13 cruiserweight and fomer world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (15-1, 14 KOs) will face unbeaten Mohammed Bekdash (22-0, 19 KOs) of Germany. The pair will square off on December 2 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. Fireworks are anticipated as they have a combined 33 knockouts in their 38 career bouts. The event will be promoted by Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) who stated that proceeds from the show will be donated to the Red Cross who is assisting the province of Nova Scotia to deal with hurricane Fiona.

Rounding out the undercard:

Unbeaten middleweight Antonio Napolitano (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of St Catharines, Ontario, Canada, vs Tonathiu Garcia Mendez (12-7-1, 5 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico, in an eight round bout.

Unbeaten super middleweight John Michael Bianco (3-0, 2 KOs) of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, vs Victor Hugo Flores (7-1, 3 KOs) of Pachuca, Mexico, in a six round bout.

Light heavyweight prospect Derek Kuchmey (1-0, 0 KOs) in a four rounder vs. TBA.

The complete undercard will be announced in the days to come