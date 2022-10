By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #6, IBF #12 cruiserweight David Light (18-0, 11 KOs) will return to the ring against Vikas Singh (11-3-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds on Saturday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, televised on Foxtel and KayoSports.

Light, who is based in New Zealand, is coming off a knockout in round one over Anthony Martinez on May 5, at the Hialeah Racing Park and Casino, Florida.