Unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce said on social media that he’s ready to fight former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua if a bout between Joshua and WBC champion Tyson Fury doesn’t come together.
Joe Joyce: “If Fury and AJ aren’t fighting then I’ll step in. December 3rd is tight for me @Tyson_Fury, but @EddieHearn you can give your new best mate @frankwarren_tv a call and I’ll take the 17th slot with AJ. Easy fight to make!”
Well isn’t that interesting?? Might look pretty bad for AJ if he does fight in December against someone not Fury or Joyce now.
You would think a fight against Fury or Joyce (who are both big men) would excite AJ?
I agree with you, if Joshua avoids BOTH of these opponents (who are both domestic UK rivals) it will not be a good look. I only hope that AJ responds back sooner rather than later.