Unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce said on social media that he’s ready to fight former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua if a bout between Joshua and WBC champion Tyson Fury doesn’t come together.

Joe Joyce: “If Fury and AJ aren’t fighting then I’ll step in. December 3rd is tight for me @Tyson_Fury, but @EddieHearn you can give your new best mate @frankwarren_tv a call and I’ll take the 17th slot with AJ. Easy fight to make!”