Unbeaten light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (9-0, 6 KOs) will face the toughest test of his young career when he takes on former world title challenger Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic (27-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder on October 21 on Showtime’s latest edition of ShoBox from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.
The co-feature matches a pair of undefeated, aggressive prospects in Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) clashing with Elvis Figueroa (11-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight contest. The telecast opens with Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) taking on David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs) in another intriguing eight-round super middleweight matchup between undefeated American prospects. Included in the telecast will be highlights of perennial spoiler Marquis Taylor (12-1-2, 1 KO) taking on undefeated Marlon Harrington (8-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight attraction.
That’s a pretty good fight for Kalajdzic. Izmailov is kind of an older prospect and it’s time for him to take his shot. This definitely counts as that and good for him for taking on such an awkward opponent. 50-50 fight for me.