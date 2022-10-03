Unbeaten light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (9-0, 6 KOs) will face the toughest test of his young career when he takes on former world title challenger Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic (27-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder on October 21 on Showtime’s latest edition of ShoBox from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

The co-feature matches a pair of undefeated, aggressive prospects in Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) clashing with Elvis Figueroa (11-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight contest. The telecast opens with Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) taking on David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs) in another intriguing eight-round super middleweight matchup between undefeated American prospects. Included in the telecast will be highlights of perennial spoiler Marquis Taylor (12-1-2, 1 KO) taking on undefeated Marlon Harrington (8-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight attraction.