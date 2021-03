Ring City Weights from Puerto Rico Serhii Bohachuk 153.8 vs. Brandon Adams 153.8 Danielito Zorrilla 139.6 vs. Ruslan Madiyev 139.6

Bryan Chevalier 127.4 vs. Carlos Zambrano 127

ernando Vargas, Jr. 159.8 vs. Salome Flores Torres 162

Harold Laguna 135.2 vs. Darwin Alvarez 138.8

Jorge Diaz 146 vs. Felipe Munoz 143 Venue: Felix Pintor Gym in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Ring City USA

TV: NBCSN Shields-Dicaire final press conference Alamo hits Kissimmee, Florida

